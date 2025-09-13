Several services provided by Al-Abbas shrine for visitors on Prophet's birth anniversary (+Photos)

The Medical Affairs Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine provided its health and medical services to the visitors of the shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them) on the occasion of the Prophet Mohammad's birth anniversary.

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Medical Affairs Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine provided its health and medical services to the visitors of the shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them) on the occasion of the Prophet Mohammad's birth anniversary.

The Deputy Head of the department, Mr. Raafat Abbas Muhammad, stated: "The department had previously prepared all its arrangements to commemorate the birth of the Prophet Mohammad (Allah's prayers be upon him and upon his holy Household), to provide medical, health, and therapeutic services to the visitors of the shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them)."

He pointed out that "the services were provided through two main detachments for men and women at the Bab al-‘Alqami gate of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, represented by the Sayeda Taherah and Umm al-Baneen centres (peace be upon them), which operate around the clock to meet the needs of the visitors."

He added that "the two centres are pre-equipped with necessary medications and medical supplies, in addition to beds and emergency ambulances, to ensure a quick response to emergency cases."

Mohammed explained that "the services include treating cases of high or low blood pressure and diabetes, performing minor surgical interventions, providing an electrocardiogram device for all ages, in addition to conducting various tests, dispensing medications, and offering various other medical services."



