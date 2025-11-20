Israeli Navy Detains Three Palestinian Fishermen off Gaza Coast

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli naval forces detained three Palestinian fishermen on Wednesday after intercepting their boat off the coast of the Gaza Strip.

Zakaria Bakr, head of the fishermen’s committees, reported that Israeli gunboats opened heavy machinegun fire on fishing vessels operating close to Gaza’s fishing port before arresting three fishermen and transferring them to an unknown location.

The detainees were identified as Khaled Youssef Shemleh, Hassan Jamal al-Naaman, and Mahmoud Saeed al-Saeedi.

Bakr noted that the Israeli navy continues to harass, target, and detain fishermen as part of repeated assaults on Gaza’s coastal communities. These violations have persisted despite the ceasefire that came into effect on October 10.

According to Bakr, Israeli naval forces have detained 19 fishermen from Gaza’s waters since the ceasefire agreement was signed.

