Ayatollah Sayyid Mustafa Khomeini Had an Extraordinary Personality

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a meeting held in October 2017 with the organizers of Ayatollah Mustafa Khomeini Congress, Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei hailed the positive merits of the late figure’s character.

Officials and organizers of the Congress in Commemoration of Ayatollah Sayyid Mustafa Khomeini’s Scholarly and Revolutionary Works then met with Iranian Leader Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei, in Tehran.

“He was unique for his scholarly talents, courage, and manner of resistance,” said the Iranian Leader on Mustafa Khomeini’s personality.

In the meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei expressed his gratitude for the organization of the congress and described the deceased Ayatollah Sayyid Mustafa Khomeini, as having an extraordinary personality from different dimensions, adding “he was a unique person in terms of scientific talent and courage, self-purification, bravery and fighting manners, and the introduction of his scientific status and thoughts into society and today’s generation is very good and desirable.”

Ayatollah Khamenei referred to the influential position of the late Hajj Sayyid Mustafa Khomeini on the important event of Imam Khomeini’s arrest in 1963, he added “at that time, he did a great and courageous act and managed to lead the people’s movement by gathering a group of fighters in the courtyard of Hazrat Masoumeh’s shrine.”

The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution also mentioned that the mysterious death of Hajj Sayyid Mustafa Khomeini, on October 23, 1977, prepared the grounds for a wave of movement by the people. Furthermore, he stated “the manner in which Imam Khomeini confronted this painful loss, one he considered to be a covert divine blessing, revealed part of the great personality of Imam Khomeini by the way he withstood this tragedy and his patience.”

Referring to the self-purification and spiritual tendency of the late Sayyid Mustafa Khomeini and his simple lifestyle and piety, Ayatollah Khamenei pointed out, “although he was the son of a great, well-known person, Imam Khomeini, he was extremely humble.”

He went on to say, “the late Hajj Sayyid Mustafa Khomeini loved Imam Khomeini very much and stood up to anyone who degraded his father’s personality.”







