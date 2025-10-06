Home News Service Pictures Photos: Protest for Palestine in Paris, Italy "NO to Trump's plan for Gaza" 6 October 2025 - 09:27 News ID: 1735494 Source: Abna24 related Serbia Arrests 11 for Hate Crimes Targeting Muslims' Religious Places Photos: Grand “Seerat-un-Nabi Conference” Held by Shia Federation in J&K HRF Report: Israeli Football Culture Used to Glorify Gaza Destruction Paris Grand Mosque Files Complaint Over Islamophobic Remarks on 'France Info TV' Video: Peaceful pro-Palestine protestors arrested by French police in Paris for saying no to genocide Video: Pro-Palestinian activists escalate solidarity action in Paris, France and denounce Israeli genocide in Gaza Protesters in US condemn resumed Israeli genocide in Gaza Iraqi foreign minister to UK official: We warn against re-emergence of Daesh terrorists in neighboring Syria Persian Gulf sheikhdom 'not an enemy state' - says Netanyahu
Your Comment