Ayatollah Golpayegani says Ashura unites Prophet’s followers against oppression

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ayatollah Golpayegani stated that the culture of Ashura has fostered unity and strength among the followers of the Prophet Muhammad, adding that as long as the earth orbits the sun, Islam will remain victorious against its enemies.

He emphasized Iran’s spiritual leadership, saying that today’s Iran, guided by Imam Hussein’s teachings, stands at the forefront of resistance against contemporary tyrants. The legacy of Imam Hussein, he said, continues to inspire pride and fortitude in Muslim communities both in Iran and throughout the Islamic world.

Ayatollah Golpayegani reiterated that true believers never yield to oppression. He explained that Ashura’s message has shaped the Prophet’s followers into a resilient collective, and Islam will continue to prevail as long as the world exists.

Speaking on the role of Imam Hussein, he said that in Islam, the Imam is a guiding light on the path to salvation. He urged the Islamic Ummah and all free people to cling to this divine connection and walk confidently toward truth, like one who has found their rightful path.

