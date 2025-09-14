Home News Service Pictures Photos: Friday prayers of Afghan Shia Muslims in Baghlan province 14 September 2025 - 13:09 News ID: 1726827 Source: Abna24 related Shia-Sunni Scholars Gather in Afghanistan to Celebrate Birth Anniversaries of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Imam Jafar Sadiq (A.S) + Photos US Special Envoy Adam Boehler Visits Kabul, Meets Taliban Foreign Minister Analysis / From Defense to War: Why’s Trump Renamed Pentagon? Sheikh Zakzaky warns of campaigns against Muslim countries, calls for unity Photos: Celebration of birth of Prophet Muhammad and Imam Sadiq in Sar-e Pol, Afghanistan Photos: Prophet Muhammad Birthday Celebration with Presence of Shia and Sunni Scholars in Bamyan, Afghanistan Condolence Message from Shia Ulema Council of Herat, to Earthquake Victims in Kunar Province Iran sends additional humanitarian aid to earthquake-stricken Afghanistan Photos: Pictures from earthquake-hit areas in eastern Afghanistan
Your Comment