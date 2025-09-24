Call for release of +300 pro-Palestine members of Islamic Movement languishing in Nigeria prisons

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government continues to prove itself as oppressive and contemptuous of the very principles of justice, human dignity, and democracy it pretends to uphold.

For nearly six months now, hundreds of innocent followers of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria under the distinguished leadership of His Eminence Sheikh Ibraheem Yaqoub El-Zakzaky (H), have been languishing in Kuje, Suleja, and other prisons across the country without trial, due process, and justice.

Their only “crime” was participating in the International Quds Day Procession on 28th March, 2025, to show solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine. Instead of protecting their constitutional rights to freedom of expression, assembly, and religion, the murderous Presidential HQ Nigerian Army (Guard Brigade) descended on them with bullets and batons.

More than 300 men, women, and even underage children were arrested. Nearly 20 unarmed protesters were killed in cold blood, and their corpses have still not been released to their grieving families.

Among those unjustly detained are our sisters who have remained in Suleja Prison since March, including:

Jamila Ibraheem – held with her infant baby, Naseemah Ibraheem Na’ima Yunus Ummi Ɗankoli Nana Khadijah Sa’eedu Zakiyya Yakubu Nusaiba Abdullahi Asiya Sa’eed Ummu-Salma Muhammad Amina Ibraheem Sumayya Muhammad

This blatant persecution is not new. In 2024, over 30 of our brothers were unjustly arrested and sent to Keffi prison simply for participating in the peaceful Arba’een Symbolic Trek, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS).

Today, Haruna Ali Abbas, Ibraheem Hussain, and Adam Suleiman remain illegally detained in Kuje prison, all because of their faith and their allegiance to the struggle for justice under the distinguished leadership of His Eminence Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky.

These acts are nothing but state terrorism, calculated to silence, humiliate, and subjugate followers of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria. The Tinubu regime has chosen brutality over dialogue, persecution over justice, and bloodshed over peace.

I therefore call, in the strongest possible terms, for the immediate and unconditional release of all detainees, men, women, and children whose only offense was exercising their God-given and constitutional rights. I demand accountability for the soldiers who murdered innocent Nigerians on March 28, 2025. And we call on all lovers of justice, human rights organizations, and the international community to rise and hold Bola Tinubu’s tyrannical government responsible for its crimes against humanity.

Justice delayed is justice denied. The blood of the innocent will not be forgotten, and no prison walls can silence the truth.



– Adam Rogo

18th September, 2025

