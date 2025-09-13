Islamic Movement in Nigeria holds 23rd Unity Week program in Abuja

AhlulBayt News Agency: During the unity lectures in Abuja, some invited scholars spoke on the importance of the unity of the Islamic ummah. This is the 23rd Unity Week program organised by the Islamic Movement in Nigeria under the leadership of Sayed Ibraheem Zakzaky (H).

According to ''The Official Website of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria'', To date, among those who delivered inspiring lectures on the necessity of unity are Shaikh Alhaji Hamid Abdulhamid Anifowose, who is the chairman Ulema council, Kwara state; Shaikh Sharif Mustapha Suleja and Shaikh Magaji Malam Babba, from Funtua.

In the course of the programme, Shaikh Halliru Maraya of the Tijjaniya Sufi order from Kaduna also spoke to the gathering, followed by a lecture by Sheikh Nura Khalid Abuja.

Other speakers are Shaikh Bazallah Nasiru Kabara, of the Qadiriyyah Sufi order from Kano, Shaikh Barhama Umar Gombe, and Ustaz Barhama Adamu Damanda Gombe.

