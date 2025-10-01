Nigerian Shia Muslim Community Condemn Exclusion from Kano Govt Committees

AhlulBayt News Agency: A rights group representing the Shi’a community in Kano State has petitioned Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf over what it described as “deliberate discrimination” in recent government appointments to key committees.

In a letter dated September 29, 2025, and signed by its Executive Chairman, Comrade Abdullahi Hassan, the group — ETTRAH Voices for Freedom and Human Rights (V-FHR) — reported that members of the Shi’a community were excluded from the newly constituted Kano State Shurah Committee, which has 46 members, as well as a separate Consultative Committee with Sheikh Shuaibu Lawal Triumph, where representatives of Qadiriyya, Tijaniyya, and Izala groups were included.

The group argued that the Shi’a, despite being citizens of Kano who peacefully coexist with others and supported Governor Yusuf’s electoral victory, have been sidelined in matters of governance and consultations.

“It is surprising that even foreigners such as Abdullah Abdulwahab from Togo were included in one of the committees, yet not a single Shi’a representative was considered,” the petition read.

V-FHR maintained that the Shi’a community has no history of terrorism or links to violent activity and urged the governor to ensure fairness, inclusivity, and justice in state decision-making processes.

The petition was also copied to the Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, the Attorney General of the state, the Commissioner for Religious Affairs, the National Human Rights Commission (North-West Zonal Office), and civil society organizations.

The group expressed hope that Governor Yusuf would address the matter, stressing that equitable representation was vital for peace and unity in Kano State.



