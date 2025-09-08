Thousands in Nigeria mark Prophet Muhammad’s birthday with Pro-Palestine solidarity

AhlulBayt News Agency: Thousands of Muslims across Nigeria gathered on Saturday to commemorate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), transforming the annual celebration into a powerful display of unity and solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

In Bauchi State, located in northern Nigeria, large crowds from diverse Islamic traditions—including Shi’a, Sunni, and Sufi communities—marched through the city’s main streets dressed in festive attire. Participants carried flags of Palestine, Hezbollah, and the Islamic Republic of Iran, alongside portraits of prominent Resistance leaders, signaling their support for the Axis of Resistance and condemnation of Israeli and U.S. policies in Gaza.

According to Iran Press, the processions were marked by chants, drumbeats, and devotional songs praising the Prophet and his noble family. Demonstrators also used the occasion to draw global attention to the ongoing Israeli military campaign in Gaza, which they described as genocide.

Organizers emphasized that the Prophet’s birthday is not only a spiritual celebration but also a moment to reinforce unity among Muslims and reject divisive plots allegedly orchestrated by Western powers. The event served as a reminder of the shared values and collective strength of the Islamic Ummah in the face of oppression.

The Nigerian celebrations echoed similar events across the Muslim world, where Mawlid gatherings have increasingly become platforms for political expression and calls for justice.

