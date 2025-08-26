10 Years After Zaria Massacre: We Remember, We Demand Justice

AhlulBayt News Agency: Today, 1st Rabi’ul Awwal 1447AH (25th August 2025), marks exactly ten (10) years since the tyrant Buhari ordered the brutal Zaria Massacre, executed under the command of then Chief of Army Staff, tyrant Tukur Buratai.

Between 12th and 14th December 2015, Nigerian soldiers (HQ Nigerian Army) under Buhari’s directive carried out a large-scale atrocity against followers of Sheikh Ibraheem Yaqoub El-Zakzaky (H) and followers of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria. In those dark days:

Over one thousand innocent men, women, and children were killed in cold blood.

The revered religious center, Hussainiyyah Baqiyyatullah, was demolished and burnt to ashes.

Homes, schools, and community centers were destroyed.

Survivors were tortured, maimed, and illegally detained.

Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky and his wife, Malama Zeenah, were shot, abducted, and held in illegal detention for years.

The martyrs were dumped in mass graves at night in Mando, Kaduna, to cover up the heinous crime.

Ten years on, the wounds remain open. Justice has been denied, accountability has been silenced, and the perpetrators continue to walk free. Yet, history cannot be erased, and the blood of the martyrs cries out louder with each passing day.

We strongly affirm:

Muhammadu Buhari, Tukur Buratai, and all those who planned and executed this massacre must face justice in Nigerian courts or before international tribunals.

The Nigerian state must acknowledge this crime against humanity and compensate the victims’ families.

Mass graves must be investigated, and the truth must be brought to light.

“Do not think Allah is unaware of what the oppressors do. He only delays them to a Day when eyes will stare in horror.” (Qur’an 14:42)

As we mark this 10th anniversary, we pray for the souls of our beloved martyrs, we stand in solidarity with the survivors, and we renew our commitment to the struggle for justice.

The Zaria Massacre can never be forgotten, and the blood of the martyrs will never be in vain.

Signed: Adam Rogo

1st Rabi’ul Auwal, 1447AH

25th August, 2025



