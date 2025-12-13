Photos: Followers of Sheikh Zakzaky commemorate 2015 killings of Shia Muslims in Zaria by Buhari regime

10th anniversary protest was held in remembrance of massacre of Shia Muslims by Buhari regime in Zaria on 2015. On Friday, December 12, 2025, after Friday Prayers followers of Sheikh Ibraheem Al-Zakzaky in Zaria held a protest commemorating the Buhari incident, which occurred on the same day in 2015. The demonstration was organized to remember the massacre committed by Nigerian soldiers during the era of General Muhammadu Buhari, in which many people — men, women, children, and the elderly — were martyred despite being innocent. The violence took place at Hussainiyya Baqiyyatullah in Zaria city and at the residence of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky.