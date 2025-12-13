Home News Service Pictures On Occasion of Women’s Day; Images of Some Female Martyrs on Anniversary of Zaria Massacre in 2015 13 December 2025 - 13:32 News ID: 1761050 Source: Abna24 related Photos: Protest in Nguru, Nigeria commemorates 2015 Zaria Massacre of over 1,000 Shia Muslims under Buhari regime Photos: Abuja hosts 10th anniversary of Buhari-era Zaria massacre Photos: Presence of Nigerian seminarians at Tea House of Imam Reza holy shrine Zaria Massacre, Echoes That Will Never be Forgotten Photos: Sheikh Zakzaky Receives Some Religious Leaders in Abuja Photos: Followers of Sheikh Zakzaky commemorate 2015 killings of Shia Muslims in Zaria by Buhari regime
Your Comment