Photos: Sheikh Zakzaky received a delegation of scholars from Zazzau

On Sunday, 28 September 2025, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky received a delegation from the houses of scholars from the city of Zazzau. The visiting group included representatives from the Kona house, the house of Emir Ladanai, the house of Sheikh AbdulQadir Banufe, the Alhazawa house, the house of the late Sheikh Aliyu Mai Yasin, the house of Imam Zabi, the house of Imam Dogarawa, the house of Malam Sunusi Mai Ashafa, and the house of Sheikh Ibraheem Kakaki. The scholars offered their condolences to the Sheikh regarding the tragedy of Buhari and the martyrdom of the students and his children, praying that God accepts their martyrdom.