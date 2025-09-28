Barcelona activists form human pyramid in solidarity with Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Spanish city of Barcelona witnessed a remarkable event in support of Gaza and in rejection of the ongoing aggression. Participants formed a human pyramid with the Palestinian flag raised at its top, in a strong message of solidarity with the residents of the Strip.

Participants expressed their rejection of the Israeli aggression on Gaza and what they described as the ongoing crimes of genocide against civilians.

Activists created a symbolic image by forming a human pyramid with the Palestinian flag raised at its top, a reference to the steadfastness of the Palestinian people and their adherence to their rights.

This event was accompanied by strong messages of solidarity with Gaza, as participants called on the international community to assume its responsibilities and stop the Israeli aggression, stressing that the world’s silence regarding what is happening is tantamount to complicity in the crime.

The event, which brought together dozens of activists and supporters, was part of a series of European actions aimed at highlighting the suffering of the Palestinians and affirming the demand for freedom and justice.

