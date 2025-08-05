Skull reconstruction surgery using 3D printing technology performed in Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: The head of Imam Ali Hospital in Chabahar, southeastern Iran, announced the successful completion of the country’s first skull reconstruction surgery using 3D printing technology with PEEK polymer.

Yahya Sotoudeh, the head of Imam Ali Hospital in Chabahar, southeastern Iran, announced on Monday the successful completion of the first skull reconstruction surgery using 3D printing technology with the polymer PEEK (Polyether ether ketone) at this medical center. He stated that this skull reconstruction surgery, carried out with 3D printing technology using PEEK polymer, represents an advanced and rare achievement in southeastern Iran and is a promising step toward enhancing specialized medical services in the region.

Sotoodeh explained that the complex operation was carried out by Iranian surgeons in collaboration with the private sector and concluded without any complications.

Sotoudeh stated that the patient’s general condition has been reported as satisfactory following the surgery. He explained that this type of surgery is considered one of the advanced methods for treating cranial bone defects, in which, using 3D printing technology and biocompatible materials, a highly precise piece tailored to the patient’s anatomy is designed and used to replace the damaged part of the skull.

According to this Iranian physician, the polymer polyether ether ketone (PEEK) is one of the modern materials used in skull reconstruction surgeries. Due to its unique properties — including light weight, strength, resistance to wear, high biocompatibility, and non-reactivity with the body — it has gained a special place in reconstructive surgery.

The “3D PEEK flap” is a method that uses 3D printing with PEEK polymer as the base material. PEEK is a high-performance engineering thermoplastic known for its outstanding mechanical and thermal properties, chemical resistance, and biocompatibility. It is used in a wide range of industries, including medicine, aerospace, and automotive engineering.



