Amnesty International: X Platform’s Design Fuels Anti-Muslim Hate in the UK

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Amnesty International has warned in a new report that the design and policies of the X platform (formerly Twitter) have contributed to the widespread dissemination of misinformation and the escalation of violence against Muslims and immigrants in the United Kingdom.

According to the report, X’s algorithms prioritize content that provokes strong emotional reactions, such as anger or heated debate, while lacking effective mechanisms to mitigate harm, thereby fostering a climate of tension and hate.

The organization cited the July 29, 2024, incident in Southport, where three young girls were killed. Following the tragedy, false information about the religious and immigration background of the suspects circulated rapidly on X, intensifying anti-minority sentiment.

Pat de Brún, Head of Big Tech Accountability at Amnesty International, warned that “the current design of X poses serious human rights risks,” and highlighted how the platform’s emphasis on engagement and attention can jeopardize user safety and rights.

The rights group stressed that X’s existing policies and platform design could exacerbate violence and hatred toward religious and immigrant minorities in similar crises.

