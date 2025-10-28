Iran Air Defense Commander: Martyrs embody courage, resistance against enemies

AhlulBayt News Agency: Commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Air Defense Base, Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard, has praised the nation’s martyrs as symbols of courage and steadfast resistance against the country’s enemies.

According to Mehr, speaking at a meeting with the families of two martyrs who were killed during the 12-day Israeli war against Iran, General Sabahifard said the sacrifices of the martyrs serve as a lasting testament to bravery in defending the Islamic Republic.

He described the families of martyrs as the “beating heart” of the Islamic Establishment, stressing that their endurance and resilience have inspired hope and determination among the Iranian people during the nation’s most challenging times, including the imposed war.

..................

End/ 257