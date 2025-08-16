Photos: Iranians mark Arbaeen in nationwide rallies

Millions of people have poured into the streets across Iran to mark Arbaeen, the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of the third Shia imam, Imam Hossein (AS), who is also the grandson of the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH). Arbaeen is a mourning ritual observed by Shia Muslims worldwide to mark the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), which falls on August 14 this year.