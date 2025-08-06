Any threat to Iran’s security will face a decisive response, IRGC warns

The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) has warned that any threat to Iran’s security will be met with a decisive and unimaginable response, surpassing its retaliation in Operation True Promise 3.

In a Wednesday statement marking the 40th day since the martyrdom of Iranian military commanders during the 12-day imposed war, the IRGC emphasized that any threat to Iran’s security will be met with a decisive response exceeding what enemies can imagine and harsher than Operation True Promise 3.

The IRGC, along with other branches of Iran’s Armed Forces, remains prepared to deliver a strong and regret-inducing response to any threats or acts of aggression from the US, the Zionist regime, and their allies, at any time and in any place, according to the statement.

It further added, “The world today bears witness that the Iranian nation, in pursuit of its independence-seeking goals, stands resolute against the criminal Zionist-American axis. It enjoys meaningful global support in condemning the brutal and merciless acts of aggression by the US and the Zionist regime, proving that no threat or criminal act can undermine the iron will of Iran and its people.”

“The Iranian nation, steadfast on the path of independence and freedom, will never surrender to the pressures and threats of its enemies,” the IRGC noted.