Zangezur Corridor ‘a US-Israeli plot’ to undermine Iran security: Velayati

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior advisor to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has described the proposed Zangezur Corridor as a geopolitical scheme led by the United States and Israel aimed at undermining Iran’s security.

Ali Akbar Velayati made the remarks at a ceremony in Tehran on Sunday, noting that plans like the Zangezur Corridor serve as a cover for larger geopolitical projects.

The Zangezur Corridor is a 43-kilometer land route that would connect mainland Azerbaijan to its exclave Nakhchivan, passing through Armenia’s Syunik Province. Armenia opposes the plan, saying it would violate its sovereignty.

Velayati said the main goal of this plan is to “weaken the Resistance Axis, sever Iran’s link with the Caucasus, and impose a land blockade on Iran and Russia in the region’s south.”

He also noted that this project is not only part of America’s strategy to shift pressure from Ukraine to the Caucasus, but is also supported by NATO and certain pan-Turkist movements.

Velayati further stressed that “Iran’s national security is our red line,” adding that Tehran has already deployed forces to its borders and has adopted a proactive approach of "active prevention" rather than reactive measures to address potential threats.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Velayati said that the enemies of Iran, specifically the US and Israel, have long been concerned about the Islamic Republic's strong unity and deep cultural connections in the region.

He also emphasized that the adversaries aim to undermine the foundations of Iranian identity to jeopardize the country's national security.

Velayati further pointed out that initiatives like the Zangezur Corridor are not solely focused on economic aspects, but are actually intended to create division within Iran.

Furthermore, he cautioned that the hostile forces are attempting to infiltrate Iran's geopolitical integrity by camouflaging their efforts as economic projects, while in reality, they are driven by separatist motives.

Iran has in the past opposed the plan because it would cut off the transport routes connecting its territories to Armenia.

