Velayati: Iran will never compromise on national security

Ali Akbar Velayati, Senior Advisor to the Leader on International Affairs, wrote on the social network X, “The proud history of the powerful and ancient Iranian nation shows that these people will never allow any compromise on their national security.”

Last week, Velayati met and held talks with Vahan Kostanyan, Armenia's deputy foreign minister coordinating bilateral relations with Iran.

During the meeting, Velayati stressed that Iran cannot stand any moves against its security.

At the beginning of the meeting, Kostanyan gave an explanation and report on recent developments in the region and the negotiations held in Washington, emphasizing the need to maintain historical relations and good neighborliness between the two countries

He also said “We are deeply committed to friendly relations with Iran and value these historical ties.”

Velayati, for his part, welcomed the expansion of bilateral cooperation, adding that, “The Islamic Republic of Iran has always wanted lasting peace and security among its neighbors and, more than any other country, it emphasizes establishing peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Iran was the first country to take steps to establish peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia after the collapse of the Soviet Union and the independence of the countries of the region, and during my tenure at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, I made my utmost effort in this direction.”

Referring to Iran's practical measures for peace, the Iranian Leader's advisor added, "We have even sacrificed martyrs in this way; including the martyrdom of the families of a number of Iranian diplomats who died when a missile hit their plane during the Karabakh war. This record shows the Islamic Republic of Iran's serious determination to establish peace."

He continued to explain the principles of the Islamic Republic of Iran's foreign policy, stressing that "the fate of the region should be decided solely by the countries of the region."

