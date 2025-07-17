Israeli warplanes strike Syrian brigade bases in Bazamel, rural Latakia

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli warplanes conducted airstrikes early Thursday morning targeting the headquarters of the 107th and 132nd brigades located in the village of Bazamel, in the Latakia countryside of northwestern Syria.

This latest round of bombardment comes just one day after intense Israeli airstrikes in Damascus, which hit the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff headquarters, and the area surrounding the presidential palace.

The attacks on both the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff caused significant structural damage in Damascus.

Beyond the capital, Israeli air raids also struck surrounding areas, including towns near Qatana, the city of Daraa in the south, and a nearby international highway. Al Jazeera's correspondent confirmed attacks across rural regions of both Daraa and Sweida.

Since Monday evening, Israel has been striking Syrian forces as they entered Sweida province in southern Syria to quell deadly clashes between armed Druze groups and tribal militias.

