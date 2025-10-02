Iran’s UN Envoy in calls for sanctions over Israeli genocide in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ali Bahraini, Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva, has called for immediate and comprehensive sanctions against the Israeli regime for its ongoing genocide of Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Addressing the 60th session of the Human Rights Council, Bahraini emphasized the undeniable evidence of genocide in Gaza and the complicity of Western governments in Israeli crimes.

The session that was held to review a new report on activities of companies in Israel's illegal settlement activities, the Iranian diplomat also recalled an advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice, which considered Israeli policies a violation of the right of the Palestinian people.

Below is the text of the speech by Iran's envoy to the UN headquarters in Geneva:

Thank you, Madam President,

We welcome the update of the High Commissioner’s database.

We particularly commend the work of the COI, which has reaffirmed that the crime of genocide is taking place—an alarming conclusion that we had previously cautioned against months earlier.

The Commission’s determination of dolus specialis—the specific intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a protected group—as evidenced by patterns of conduct and explicit statements by Israeli officials, constitutes a matter of utmost legal gravity under the Genocide Convention.

As recalled by the Commission, all States Parties bear the erga omnes obligation to prevent and to punish genocide, as well as to refrain from rendering aid or assistance to its commission. The prohibition of genocide is a peremptory norm of international law, and no State may disregard its binding force.

We therefore categorically condemn this genocide and any Western complicity therein—whether political, military, economic, or otherwise. We further endorse the findings of the Special Rapporteur and call for the immediate adoption of comprehensive sanctions against the Israeli regime.

Genocide cannot be erased by silence; we will not surrender—our voice of justice shall endure.

Thank you.

.....................

End/ 257