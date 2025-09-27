World Resistance Scholars Union urges Saudi Arabia to recognize dangers of Zionist aggression

AhlulBayt News Agency: Sheikh Maher Hamoud, head of the World Resistance Scholars Union, said regional powers, especially Saudi Arabia, must correctly understand the implications of the Zionist regime’s ongoing aggressions against Arab and Islamic countries.

Sheikh Hamoud made the remarks while receiving a Hezbollah delegation from the Sidon sector at his office, headed by Sheikh Zayed Daher, in the presence of senior figures including Muhammad Kawtharani, Samir Hassoun, and Abdul Salam Al-Saleh.

Discussing the regional situation, he stated: “We hope that the relevant Arab powers, led by Saudi Arabia, clearly understand the meaning of the aggression against Qatar, the declaration of so-called Greater Israel, the continuation of offensive operations against Syria despite political developments, and the daily assassinations and bombings in Lebanon.”

The head of the Resistance Scholars Union added that if such events are interpreted correctly, they will lead to a deeper understanding of Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem’s call for opening a new page with Saudi Arabia—an initiative he said could produce historic outcomes.

