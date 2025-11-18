Palestinian Children Tortured in Israel’s Sde Teiman Camp

AhlulBayt News Agency: Defense for Children International has exposed shocking testimonies of Palestinian children abducted while trying to reach aid centers in Gaza, who were then subjected to brutal torture inside the ‘Sde Teiman’ military detention camp in southern Israel.

The children were released on October 3 after enduring detention marked by violence and mistreatment.

One testimony came from Mahmoud, a child arrested by Israeli forces in Rafah on August 7.

Mahmoud described being continuously beaten, subjected to electric shocks, and confined in the so-called “disco room,” where loud music was blasted for hours to deprive detainees of sleep.

He further revealed that Israeli intelligence attempted to recruit him with an offer of 30,000 shekels (around $9,000) per month and privileges. After refusing, he was tortured again, leading him to attempt suicide twice.

Mahmoud spent two months shackled with tight cuffs, attacked by dogs, and suffered a dislocated shoulder and skin injuries without medical care.

Another child, Fares, aged 16, recounted severe psychological and physical torture. A guard showed him a falsified photo of his mother, claiming she and his sisters had been killed. When he reacted in anger, soldiers punished him by hanging and beating him for a week. He left detention traumatized, suffering nightmares and involuntary urination.

The organization stressed that conditions inside Sde Teiman are “designed to deform an entire generation physically and psychologically,” noting that the testimonies reveal systematic torture aimed at suppressing Palestinian children’s future resistance.

The revelations sparked outrage across social media. Cedar Salvo wrote: “What is happening in the torture camp called Sde Teiman is a continuation of a documented practice for over 40 years. Israel tortures Palestinian children, and this is not breaking news.”

Hannah Danton commented: “They hung a boy in the air for a whole week, beat him constantly, and left him to wet himself. We cannot be allies to people who do this to a child. Free the Palestinian prisoners.”

Benny Pearson added: “Israelis relish cruelty and inhumane, sadistic acts that represent pure evil.”

Abeer wrote: “Palestinian children are subjected to horrors beyond imagination in the hell of Sde Teiman.”

Meanwhile, Amani asked: “How does the world keep living normally while children are being systematically tortured?!”

