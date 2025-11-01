Israeli army continues to carry out strikes, detonate homes in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: At dawn on Saturday, the Israeli occupation army launched multiple airstrikes on eastern Khan Yunis and detonated homes in the eastern parts of Gaza City and the al-Bureij refugee camp, marking a continued breach of the ceasefire agreement.

Local sources confirmed that Israeli warplanes targeted eastern Khan Yunis, with powerful explosions echoing throughout the area.

Israeli artillery also shelled several neighborhoods in the towns of al-Qarara and Abasan in Khan Yunis, though no casualties were reported.

In a related incident, an Israeli quadcopter dropped bombs on the eastern section of the al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

Simultaneously, Israeli forces detonated residential buildings in the eastern part of al-Bureij camp, located east of Gaza City.

On Friday, five Palestinians were confirmed dead following Israeli attacks on various locations across the Gaza Strip.

