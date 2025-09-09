Hamas welcomes Spain’s ban on arms exports to Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Hamas movement welcomed on Monday the Spanish government’s decision to ban arms exports to the Israeli occupation and close Spanish ports to military shipments.

In a statement, the movement considered the move an important political and moral development that reflects the growing international pressure to end the war in the Gaza Strip.

The statement appreciated Spain’s courageous position, describing the decision as an important political and moral step toward ending the genocidal war, starvation, and displacement being faced by the Palestinian people in Gaza.

It also stressed the need to escalate all forms of political, economic, and legal pressure on the occupation to compel it to halt its months-long aggression against the besieged Gaza Strip.

Hamas’s position followed a series of increasingly vocal international movements and positions expressing criticism of the Israeli military operations in Gaza, amid repeated calls for an immediate ceasefire and protection of civilians.

The statement clarified that halting the flow of weapons to the occupation would constitute a direct pressure factor to halt horrific massacres against civilians, which it said represent a blatant challenge to international will and humanitarian laws and norms.

