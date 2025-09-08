Hamas condemns Israeli bombing of Al-Farabi School in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Hamas Movement has strongly condemned Israel’s bombing of Al-Farabi School in western Gaza City, where thousands of displaced Palestinians had sought refuge, calling it a direct defiance of international demands for an immediate ceasefire.

In a press statement released on Sunday, Hamas said that the ongoing airstrikes and systematic destruction throughout the Gaza Strip demonstrate Israel’s blatant disregard for global appeals and the will of the international community.

Hamas warned that the continued silence and inaction of the international community and UN institutions have effectively granted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a green light to commit further massacres and acts of genocide, describing it as a catastrophic failure to uphold humanitarian law and protect civilians.

“The Israeli occupation tramples every provision of international humanitarian law and brazenly flaunts its violations,” the statement declared.

Hamas renewed its call to the United Nations and to Arab and Islamic countries to take urgent and decisive action to protect Palestinians from genocide and forced displacement. The Movement also warned that allowing Israel’s “fascist regime” to continue its military campaign poses a threat not only to Palestinians but to regional and global peace.

Earlier on Sunday morning, Israeli forces bombed Al-Farabi School near Al-Yarmouk Stadium in Gaza City, killing eight people—including children—and injuring several others.

