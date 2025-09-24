Al-Houthi urges Arab regimes to resist cosmetic peace with Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of the Supreme Political Council in Sanaa, addressed on Tuesday a message to Saudi Arabia and other Arab and Islamic regimes.

In the message he posted on his X account, Al-Houthi called for recognition of the two-state solution not to be a cosmetic process or a pretext for normalization with the Israeli enemy entity.

Al-Houthi considered the two-state solution a betrayal of the Palestinian cause, as it entails recognition and confiscation of occupied lands for the benefit of the Israeli enemy.

He said, “The two-state solution will not restore the Palestinians’ rights and will not stop the Israeli entity’s violation of the region and its efforts to expand its occupation.”

