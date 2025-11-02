Photos: Al-Askari Shrine Concludes Second Narration of Fatimiyyah Mourning Ceremony in Kirkuk

The General Secretariat of the Holy Al-Askari Shrine, in cooperation with the people of Kirkuk, concluded a Fatimiyyah mourning ceremony commemorating the martyrdom of Lady Fatimah al-Zahra (peace be upon her), according to the second narration. As a gesture of appreciation, the shrine’s delegation presented the banner of the Imamain Al-Askariyan to the organizers of the ceremony, while the people of Kirkuk offered a commemorative shield to the delegation in recognition of their efforts in reviving religious rituals.