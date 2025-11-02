Photos: Embroidery Workshop at Holy Alawi Shrine Prepares Banners for Martyrdom Anniversary of Lady Fatimah
Under the directive of the General Secretariat of the Holy Alawi Shrine, the Embroidery Unit of the Investment Authority has begun preparing and producing a collection of banners and flags dedicated to commemorating the martyrdom anniversary of Sayyida Fatimah al-Zahra (peace be upon her), according to the second narration.
2 November 2025 - 10:04
Source: Abna24
