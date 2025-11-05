Home News Service Pictures Photos: Grand Ayatollah Bashir Najafi attends martyrdom of Lady Fatimah al-Zahra in Alawi Holy Shrine 5 November 2025 - 13:19 News ID: 1746868 Source: Abna24 related Photos: A mourning assembly in sacred Alawi shrine on eve of martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatima Photos: Imam Ali Holy Shrine Draped in Mourning on Anniversary Martyrdom of Sayyida Fatima Al-Zahra Video: Installation of a large Fatimiyyah mourning banner at Holy Alawi Shrine Photos: Embroidery Workshop at Holy Alawi Shrine Prepares Banners for Martyrdom Anniversary of Lady Fatimah Photos: Alawi holy shrine held a joyful and festive gathering to commemorate birthday of Lady Zainab Mirza Naeini honored in landmark Qom-Najaf seminary collaboration: Cleric
Your Comment