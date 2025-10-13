Islamic Movement in Nigeria celebrates Gaza ceasefire, warns of ongoing injustice

AhlulBayt News Agency: Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) in Bauchi State held a public gathering on Saturday night to celebrate the recent Gaza ceasefire agreement, which includes the withdrawal of Israeli forces, the return of displaced Palestinians to their homes, and a prisoner exchange deal.

The event, held in Bauchi city, drew large crowds who expressed joy and solidarity with the Palestinian people. Organized under the banner of resistance and justice, the gathering featured lectures by Islamic scholars and academics who emphasized the importance of unity and moral responsibility in the face of global oppression.

Sheikh Ahmad Yusuf Yashi, representing Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky in Bauchi, called for stronger unity between Muslims and Christians in Nigeria, stating that true justice can only be achieved through mutual understanding and solidarity. He linked Nigeria’s own struggles with the broader fight for justice in Palestine.

Professor Abdullahi Danladi, a senior IMN figure and guest speaker from Zaria, welcomed the ceasefire as a hopeful step but cautioned against complacency. “Peace is always desirable, and every sane society seeks it,” he said. “However, history shows the Zionist regime rarely honors its promises. Before the ink of previous agreements dried, they resumed bombardments against civilians.”

Danladi stressed that the ceasefire is only temporary, as the root causes of the conflict—occupation, displacement, and systemic injustice—remain unresolved. He criticized Western powers for their silence and complicity, asserting that genuine peace cannot be achieved until Palestine is fully liberated and restored to its rightful owners.

The celebration in Bauchi reflects a broader wave of global solidarity with Gaza following the end of a devastating two-year conflict that has left tens of thousands dead and injured. The IMN’s event underscored the enduring resonance of the Palestinian cause among communities that have experienced their own histories of violence and resistance.

