Home News Service Pictures Photos: Martyr Ahmad Zakzaky week in Abuja, Nigeria 14 October 2025 - 09:00 News ID: 1738405 Source: Abna24 related Photos: Training in Jurisprudence-Theology for Ahlul Bayt Followers Wraps Up in Katsina, Nigeria Islamic Movement in Nigeria celebrates Gaza ceasefire, warns of ongoing injustice Sheikh Zakzaky Urges Unity Against Ethnic Division, Economic Sabotage Sheikh Zakzaky’s vision inspires resistance, resilience: Nigerian activist Islamic Movement in Nigeria applauds Senators for pro-Palestine stand Photos: Hundreds of Sheikh Zakzaky followers protest in solidarity with Gaza in Gombe, Nigeria Photos: Dozens protest in Zaria, Nigeria in solidarity with Gaza and condemnation of Israeli criminal regime Photos: Solidarity pro-Palestine march in Katsina, Nigeria
