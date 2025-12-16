Photos: 2000 female university students crowned with cloak of chastity at Imam Ali holy shrine on birth of Lady Fatima
More than 2000 female university students in Najaf Al-Ashraf were crowned with the cloak of chastity and dignity at the fifth "My Cloak Festival" for female university students held by the Holy Shrine of Imam Ali, as part of the Chastity Week activities in celebration of the birth of Lady Fatima Al-Zahra (peace be upon her).
16 December 2025 - 12:51
Source: Abna24
