Photos: BDS India Campaign Mobilizes Support for Palestine in Delhi

At a time when justice-loving people around the world are taking to the streets against Israeli brutality on the Palestinian people, there remains a severe lack of accurate information about the Palestinian liberation struggle in India. Most people only receive the distorted propaganda spread by imperialist media. So under BDS in India and the Indian People in Solidarity with Palestine (IPSP), campaigns are being run across Delhi and other states, calling for a boycott of Israeli products. In the neighborhoods of Shahbad Dairy, Delhi, street gatherings were held to raise awareness and emphasize the need to stand with the Palestinian people.