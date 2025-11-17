Israeli Forces Martyr Palestinian Youth, Injure Three in Al-Far’a Camp

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Sunday evening, three young Palestinians were shot and injured by Israeli occupation forces (IOF) during clashes in Al-Far’a refugee camp, located south of Tubas. The Israeli military later confirmed that one Palestinian youth was killed by live ammunition in the camp.

The Palestinian Red Crescent announced that it had received reports of multiple casualties inside the camp, but Israeli forces were blocking its medical teams from reaching the wounded.

The organization further stated that coordination efforts were underway with the International Committee of the Red Cross to secure access for ambulances to reach those injured.

Later, the Red Crescent reported that its teams treated a 16-year-old boy who sustained shrapnel wounds from IOF fire, providing him with field medical care.

Local sources confirmed that another 18-year-old youth was also injured by shrapnel from IOF gunfire and was transferred to the Turkish Hospital in Tubas for treatment.

The same sources added that Israeli forces detained the third injured individual, though the severity of his injuries remains unclear.

Clashes broke out after Israeli forces stormed the camp, leading Palestinian youths to confront them with stones. In response, Israeli soldiers opened heavy machine gun fire.

