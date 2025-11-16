Photos: Al-Azhar Islamic Institute of Myanmar Honored Shia Activists for Interfaith Harmony

Yesterday morning at the Central Hotel of Yangon, a Shia activist attended and received the Community Development and Harmony Excellence Award organized by the Al-Azhar Islamic Institute of Myanmar. This award was initiated and presented by the President and Principal of the Al-Azhar Islamic Institute of Myanmar, Mufti Dr. Myint Thein in recognition of efforts to build love and understanding among Muslim brothers, as well as promoting interfaith, intercultural, and harmonious coexistence. Also Hujjatul Islam Haji Masoom Ali a member of Mogul Shia Mosque in Yangon received the award on behalf of the Shia Muslim community.