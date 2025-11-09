Home News Service Pictures Photos: Martyrdom ceremony of Hazrat Fatima at Hussainiya of Taunggyi City in Myanmar 9 November 2025 - 11:29 News ID: 1748377 Source: Abna24 related Photos: Imam Hussain birth celebration at Hussainiya of Taunggyi City in Myanmar Photos: Sayyida Fatima birth celebration at Hussainiya of Taunggyi City in Myanmar Photos: Martyrdom ceremony of Hazrat Fatima at Hussainiya of Taunggyi City in Myanmar Photos: Arbaeen mourning ceremony in Taunggyi, Myanmar Photos: Ashura procession in Taunggyi, Myanmar
Your Comment