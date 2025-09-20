Hospitals of Gaza receive 33 martyrs, death toll climbs to 65,174 martyrs

AhlulBayt News Agency: During the past 24 hours, hospitals in the Gaza Strip received the bodies of at least 33 civilians, as well as 146 people suffering from different injuries following Israeli attacks, according to Gaza’s health ministry on Friday morning.

Accordingly, a total of 12,622 people have been killed and 54,030 others have been injured since the Israeli occupation army resumed its genocidal war on Gaza on March 18, 2025.

The new fatalities increased the death toll from the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza, which started on October 7, 2023, to 65,174 martyrs, including 2,514 aid seekers, the health ministry said.

The ministry added that the total number of the wounded also surged to 166,071 people, including 18,431 aid seekers.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to recover the bodies of more martyrs who are still missing in different areas of the Gaza Strip.



