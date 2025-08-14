Holy Quran Scientific Assembly offers spiritual, welfare services to Arbaeen pilgrims in Najaf

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Holy Quran Scientific Assembly affiliated to the Astan (custodianship) of Hazrat Abbas (AS) holy shrine is organizing Quranic programs and offering welfare services to Arbaeen pilgrims in Najaf.

According to Al-Kafeel, the assembly continues to hold a series of Quranic activities and offers various welfare services to Arbaeen pilgrims in the governorate.

The assembly’s Holy Quran Center has set up a series of Quran stations along the roads leading to Karbala.

More than 40 Quran reciters and memorizers have been deployed to these stations, teaching pilgrims the correct recitation of Surah Fatiha and short Surahs, and helping them correct their prayer recitations.

This is done to ensure the correct performance of the Salah and to increase their religious awareness.

The center has also set up a Moukeb (service station) to welcome the pilgrims, providing food, drinks and snacks, including 6,000 bottles of water, 5,600 fruit juices and sweets to the pilgrims every day.

The center also holds a series of daily Quranic sessions along the pilgrims’ path, including Iraqi and Egyptian-style Quran recitations, interactive activities with the participation of Quran memorizers, and mourning sessions that enhance spirituality and further familiarize pilgrims with the teachings of Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS).

These activities demonstrate the efforts of the Holy Quran Scientific Assembly to support pilgrims and provide a comprehensive spiritual and intellectual environment for the blessed Arbaeen pilgrimage.

Arbaeen is a religious event observed by Shia Muslims on the fortieth day after the Day of Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the third Shia imam.

It is one of the largest annual pilgrimages in the world, with millions of Shia Muslims, as well as many Sunnis and followers of other religions, walking to Karbala from various cities in Iraq and neighboring countries. This year, the day of Arbaeen will fall on August 14.

....................

End/ 257