‘Hand in God’ campaign at Arbaeen backs Gaza resistance

AhlulBayt News Agency: The head of the International Martyr Ibrahim Hadi Procession announced the launch of the “Hand in God” campaign in support of the people of Gaza, alongside extensive cultural and international activities during this year’s Arbaeen pilgrimage.

Mohammad Arabian, cultural activist and head of the procession, said that since its establishment in 2017, the group has worked to promote “Husseini consciousness” alongside the spiritual fervor of Arbaeen, in line with Iran’s Supreme Leader’s emphasis on cultural depth in the pilgrimage.

The procession, based in Karbala, hosts several pavilions, including the Women’s Pavilion, Martyrs and Resistance Pavilion, Youth Pavilion, Media Pavilion, and International Pavilion. Volunteers from more than 20 provinces of Iran, as well as Lebanon, Syria, and Iraq, participate each year.

Arabian said the Martyrs and Resistance Pavilion this year focuses on the situation in Gaza and Palestine, displaying images of the oppression of Palestinians, playing resistance-themed songs in English, Persian, and Arabic, and producing multimedia content for television and social media. Calligraphy on the theme of “Gaza is another Karbala” and distributing solidarity cards are among its activities.

The newly introduced “Hand in God” campaign invites visitors to write a message of support for Gaza on their palms, join hands as a sign of unity, and share the image on the campaign’s Instagram page.

Mohammad Arabian stressed that serving Arbaeen pilgrims is “primarily the mission of the Iraqi people” and that his group’s role is to assist the Iraqi hosts, countering any attempts to divide or politicize the ceremonies.

He added that the procession also coordinates with other Arbaeen processions across Iraq and Iranian provinces to share content and enhance cooperation. Unlike previous years, which highlighted the “Path to Quds” campaign, this year’s activities focus specifically on Gaza and the recent 12-day war.

“Our aim is to carry the achievements and connections from Arbaeen throughout the year, maintaining active engagement with pilgrims,” Arabian concluded.

