11th Arbaeen International Award opens global call for artistic, literary submissions

AhlulBayt News Agency: The 11th Arbaeen International Award is inviting global submissions across multiple artistic and literary fields.

The Islamic Culture and Relations Organization has released a promotional video and official call for entries for the 11th edition of the Arbaeen International Award.

Entries are being accepted in categories including photography, film, travelogues and memoirs, social media content, poetry, books, and Arbaeen-themed music and chants.

Submissions can be sent through the award’s online portal or its official social media channels until December 5.

Last year’s 10th edition attracted 31,824 works from 42 countries. These included 24,464 photographs, 359 films, 2,500 social media contributions, 2,100 travelogues and memoirs, 246 poems, 87 books, and 2,060 musical or chant entries.

The Arbaeen International Award was established in 2014 to showcase the manifestations of the Arbaeen pilgrimage — one of the world’s largest annual gatherings.

Arbaeen is observed by Shia Muslims on the 40th day after Ashura, honoring the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Millions of pilgrims, primarily from Iraq and Iran, travel on foot to Karbala, Iraq, to pay homage, joined by participants from around the world.

