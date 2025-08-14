Iraq reports no security violations during Arbaeen pilgrimage so far

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iraq’s Supreme Committee for the Coordination of Million-Strong Pilgrimages said no security violations have been recorded during the Arbaeen procession so far.

The committee said on Monday that Iraqi security agencies have been implementing the largest security plan to ensure the security of the Arbaeen pilgrimage for more than 16 days.

Miqdad Miri, the spokesman for the committee, said in a press conference in Karbala, “The security forces started implementing this plan 16 days ago, relying on patience and perseverance, and are implementing security measures with all available means.”

He added, “Fortunately, no security violations have been recorded so far.”

Miri said information capabilities and thermal cameras are used in this plan. “Also, this year’s plan is being implemented without the use of weapons, while transportation has improved compared to previous years, and service delivery is also of higher quality.”

Miri pointed to the flexible approach of the security forces and said rumors have been dealt with intelligently, quickly, and seriously.

He described pilgrims as partners in security and services and called for people’s cooperation and empathy.

According to him, the overall atmosphere of the pilgrimage is positive and should not be disturbed by rumors.

Miri noted that the Intelligence Organization has facilitated the entry of more than three million foreign pilgrims for Arbaeen.

Meanwhile, the Najaf International Airport announced on Monday that more than 127,000 passengers have entered the Iraqi governorate since the beginning of the month of Safar to attend the Arbaeen procession.

Ammar al-Tufili, media director of the airport, told the official Iraqi News Agency (INA) that the airport continues to receive Arbaeen pilgrims, and according to the latest relevant statistics, 863 incoming and outgoing flights have been carried out since the beginning of Safar.

The number of incoming pilgrims has reached 127,478 with the number of outgoing pilgrims reaching 91,396.

“The airport’s activities are completely normal and running smoothly,” he said, adding, “We have not had any delays in flights or prevented passengers from entering, and we provide several services to pilgrims, including free bus transfers from the entrance gate to the departure hall and from the arrival hall to the exit gate.”

Arbaeen is a religious event observed by Shia Muslims on the fortieth day after the Day of Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the third Shia imam.

It is one of the largest annual pilgrimages in the world, with millions of Shia Muslims, as well as many Sunnis and followers of other religions, walking to Karbala from various cities in Iraq and neighboring countries. This year, the day of Arbaeen will fall on August 14.

