International seminar on "Arba’in and the Civilizational Future of the Islamic Ummah" to be held on Friday

13 August 2025 - 13:37
International Academic Seminar will be held on "Women and the Opportunity of Arba’in in Paving the Way for the Advent of Imam Mahdi" (may our souls be sacrificed for him).

AhlulBayt News Agency: International academic seminar series on "Arba’in and the Civilizational Future of the Islamic Ummah" will be held in English on Friday.

The seminar organized by the International Department of Iran’s Seminaries (Howzeh) 

Dr. Zahra Delavari Parizi, professor and faculty member and lecturer at Jamiat al-Zahra and board member of the Religions and Denominations Association will delivered speech at the seminar.

The seminar will be held on Friday, August 15, 2025 at 10:30 AM (Local Time)  

Offline Broadcast:
Howzeh Internet TV
  👇👇👇  
  livehowzeh.ir/tv  

Aparat:
  👇👇👇  
  https://www.aparat.com/Livehowzeh/live  

