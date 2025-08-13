129 UN member states condemn Israeli attacks on Iran’s pharmaceutical and vaccine facilities

AhlulBayt News Agency: During the sixth session of the Working Group on the Strengthening of the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC) at the United Nations headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, 129 member states issued a joint statement supporting Iran’s right to the peaceful use of biological technologies and condemning the Israeli regime’s attacks on the Islamic Republic’s pharmaceutical and vaccine production facilities.

The Sixth Session takes place between 11 and 22 August 2025 in Geneva, Switzerland.

The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) countries and other supporting members also expressed deep concern over unilateral sanctions and coercive measures imposed on some member states, including Palestine. They deemed these actions as a disregard for commitments outlined in international humanitarian law and human rights.

The statement stressed that such measures disrupt or hinder access to medicines, medical equipment, and services, as well as the procurement, purchase, and delivery of vaccines and necessary raw materials for their production.

The NAM members also called on governments imposing unilateral sanctions to immediately comply with their obligations under Article 10 of the convention and to lift all coercive actions that directly or indirectly affect the complete exchange of equipment, materials, and scientific and technical information for the peaceful use of biological agents and toxins.

Established in 1972, the BWC is a multilateral treaty to prevent the proliferation, production, and stockpiling of biological and toxin weapons, and it has been in force since 1975. It is the first multilateral disarmament treaty to prohibit a category of weapons of mass destruction.

Notably, the Israeli regime is not a party to any international treaties concerning weapons of mass destruction, including the BWC, and is reportedly continuing to produce and stockpile various types of weapons of mass destruction, including biological, chemical, and nuclear weapons.

