Procession of two holy shrines holds religious events and congregational prayers along pilgrims' route (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The procession of the two holy shrines holds religious events and congregational prayers on the pilgrims' route. The procession of the two holy shrines organised religious events and congregational prayers on the route for pilgrims coming to the holy city of Karbala, as part of the outreach project of the religious Hawza in Najaf Ashraf.

The congregational prayers for the Maghreb and Isha prayers were held on the visitors' route between Najaf Ashraf and Karbala, led by several professors and students of the religious Hawza.

The congregational prayers are distributed in several locations within the procession, contributing to the magnification of the prayer obligation and reinforcing the worshipful presence in the atmosphere of the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

The procession is considered the first service station affiliated with the two holy shrines of al-Hussayn and al-Abbas (peace be upon them), that the Arbaeen pilgrims pass through from the axis of Najaf Ashraf Governorate. It provides various services, including accommodation, food, and drink, in addition to health and medical services.



