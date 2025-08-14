Indian students from West Bengal serve pilgrims along Najaf–Karbala route

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hujjat al-Islam Sheikh Abedin Hussain has described the service of pilgrims of Imam Hussein (AS) as a “divine blessing and lasting honor,” noting that since 2016, Indian students have been providing round-the-clock assistance to pilgrims through the Baqiyatullah procession along the Karbala route.

On the eve of Arbaeen, the Baqiyatullah procession—operated by seminary students from the Indian state of West Bengal and based in the holy city of Najaf—welcomes thousands of pilgrims daily. Located near Sharh al-Madinah at the 55th kilometer of the Najaf–Karbala Road, the procession offers a warm refuge for visitors from the start of their journey to its final stages.

More than thirty young volunteers work in various sections of the procession, preparing and serving hot meals to over 3,000 pilgrims daily, alongside cool water and beverages available at all hours. Organizers say the goal is not only to meet physical needs but also to create an atmosphere of love, peace, and spirituality along the Arbaeen path.

Sheikh Abedin Hussain, who has studied at the Najaf Seminary for over fifteen years, told Hawzah News that serving pilgrims during Arbaeen, the 28th of Safar, and other religious occasions is “both a duty and a great blessing” for the students.

Hujjat al-Islam Sheikh Mustafa Hussain also highlighted the spiritual role of scholars in such efforts, saying their active participation “not only provides comfort for pilgrims but also strengthens their spiritual resolve.”

