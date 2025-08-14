Arbaeen pilgrims hold march in Tehran

People in the capital Tehran have held a march as part of ceremonies to mark Arbaeen, the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of the third Shia imam, Imam Hossein (AS), who is also the grandson of the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

The march began early on Thursday from Imam Hossein Square in central Tehran, continuing toward Shahr-e Rey, a town south of the capital city, which is home to the holy shrine of Shah Abdol-Azim.

The 13km-long march is reminiscent of a walk in Iraq from the city of Najaf to the city of Karbala, where Imam Hossein’s holy shrine is located.

The Iranians who have been unable to attend the Arbaeen Walk in Iraq hold the march in Tehran in a symbolic move and as part of ceremonies to mark the 40th day after Imam Hossein’s martyrdom on Ashura.

Ashura is the tenth day on the lunar Islamic calendar, when Imam Hossein and his 72 companions were martyred by the tyrant of their time, Yazid, during the battle of Karbala 14 centuries ago.